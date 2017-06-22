Body of second teen swept to sea recovered in Atlantic City

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Authorities have recovered the body of the second teenager who was swept away by a strong current while swimming off Atlantic City. 

Police say a person walking on the beach on Thursday discovered the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Authorities say Quinn attempted to rescue 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand, of Atlantic City, from a rip current as the teens swam on June 15. Both began to struggle in the water and were pulled under, CBS Philadelphia reports.  

Hand’s body was recovered on Monday in Margate, a few miles south of Atlantic City. 

Quinn and Hand went missing on Friday near a jetty. Lifeguards were not in the area when the girls disappeared. 

The teens went missing on the same day a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old cousin were rescued from a rip current in Belmar, New Jersey. The girls died.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sen. Lamar Alexander reacts to Health Care Bill draft released today
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Survey aims to get thoughts on Signal Mountain schools
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County bus drivers speak out about contract
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now