Body of second teen swept to sea recovered in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Authorities have recovered the body of the second teenager who was swept away by a strong current while swimming off Atlantic City.

Police say a person walking on the beach on Thursday discovered the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Authorities say Quinn attempted to rescue 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand, of Atlantic City, from a rip current as the teens swam on June 15. Both began to struggle in the water and were pulled under, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Hand’s body was recovered on Monday in Margate, a few miles south of Atlantic City.

Quinn and Hand went missing on Friday near a jetty. Lifeguards were not in the area when the girls disappeared.

The teens went missing on the same day a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old cousin were rescued from a rip current in Belmar, New Jersey. The girls died.