“Big Bang Theory” honored by Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking is clearly a fan of “Big Bang Theory.”

The famed physicist tapped the long-running CBS sitcom as a recipient of this year’s Stephen Hawking Science Medal for science communication.

The series, set to launch its 11th season this fall, was awarded the medal for films and entertainment. Medals were also awarded to Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson for science writing and electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre for music and arts.

The medals were handed out Tuesday at the Starmus festival in Trondheim, Norway. The Hawking medal “recognizes the merit of popular science on an international level,” according the festival.

Both Hawking and Tyson have made guest appearances on “the Big Bang Theory,” as have other notable names in the scientific community like Elon Musk and Bill Nye.

