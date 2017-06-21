Wife of “Julius Caesar” director reported threats: NYPD

NEW YORK — Police are investigating threats made to the wife of the director of a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that depicted a Donald Trump lookalike character being assassinated.

Police said Wednesday director Oskar Eustis’ wife filed a complaint June 9 saying she received threatening phone messages she believes were related to the play.

She says one caller wanted her to die after saying her husband wants the Republican president to die.

Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP

Eustis’ daughter told the New York Post that she had received threatening calls as well.

The Public Theater’s production in Central Park has garnered intense criticism since it opened.

Delta and Bank of America pulled their sponsorships of the Public Theater. On Friday, a right-wing activist was arrested after rushing onto the stage in protest, while a fellow activist filmed himself accusing the audience members of being like Joseph Goebbels. The last show was performed Sunday — and two more protesters stormed the stage, yelling “liberal hate kills!”

The theater said last week it stood behind the production. The director has said violence is not a solution to political problems.