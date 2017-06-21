Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, June 21, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer Is Now Here, But Some Tropical Rains Are Ahead!

More clouds will move in from the South through the morning. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s but it will stay dry.

Wednesday: Sort of a “transition day”. Clouds will increase and we may see a late shower, with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy will march in for Thursday with areas of showers moving in from the South and Southwest with highs closer to 80.

More scattered showers and storms expected for Friday and Saturday with lots of clouds and highs staying in the low 80’s and well below average for the next several days. It will finally dry out for next week with more sunshine and cooler weather and highs staying in the 80’s and lows near 60. Very comfortable for this time of the year.

It may take the beginning of next week before we try to dry out again, and no 90 degree days are in sight for the next week and a half!

Remember – today is the longest day of the year:

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:27am & 8:58pm.