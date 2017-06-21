Vols Butch Jones Ready to Work With Former Vols Coach Phil Fulmer

Vols football coach Butch Jones says he’s ready to work with former Vols football coach Phil Fulmer.

Fulmer was named a special advisor to University of Tennessee President Joe DePietro on Tuesday.

Jones says he considers Fulmer a great friend and mentor, and he added it’s an exciting time at Tennessee to have Fulmer on board.

Fulmer says he’ll be glad to assist JOnes and anyone else in the UT coaching fraternity.

Said Fulmer:”It’s clear from Joe’s direction that I’m available to any of the coaches in any way that I can be of any kind of help along the way. Butch and I have a great relationship and have had for a long time. I would expect that to even grow.”