Trump praises farmers in Iowa community college speech

President Trump praised American farmers and pledged to help them compete in the 21st Century in a speech at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday night.

“My administration will always support the farmer,” Mr. Trump said in remarks before holding a Make America Great Again rally nearby in Cedar Rapids.

“I’m not a farmer, but I’d be very happy to be one,” the New York City born-and-raised president added later. “It’s a very beautiful world and it’s a truly noble American profession.”

That’s why, Mr. Trump said, his administration’s upcoming infrastructure proposal will include the promotion and fostering of broadband access for rural America. Mr. Trump didn’t elaborate much on the details of that Internet access.

“We will rebuild rural America,” said Mr. Trump, who claimed American farmers haven’t had a “level playing field” to compete.

The president also emphasized the importance of training young people in new farming technologies to “usher in a new era of prosperity” for agriculture and America’s farming families.

Mr. Trump told those at the Iowa community college event the future of American farming “has never looked brighter.”

Kirkwood Community College, where Mr. Trump spoke, reportedly has the largest two-year agriculture program in the country. The college, according to 2013 figures from U.S. News and World Report, only had a graduation rate of 20 percent that year.

Play Video CBS Evening News Meet the “Front Row Joes,” Trump supporters who camp out for rallies They call themselves the “Front Row Joes,” Trump supporters so steadfast they camp out for hours, even days, ahead of a presidential appearance. …

Mr. Trump, facing low approval ratings and Russia controversies at home in Washington, D.C., is traveling to boost the morale of his supporters while pushing his agenda. Mr. Trump told attendees at the community college that his agenda on taxes and health care is “coming along.”

But Mr. Trump touched on other, unrelated topics, too.

The president was accompanied on stage by former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who was recently confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to China.

“When I was campaigning in Iowa, Terry would always say, do me a favor? Don’t say anything bad about China,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also couldn’t pass up a chance to mention GOP victories in special elections in Georgia and South Carolina the night before. The GOP has won all five special elections so far in 2017.

“I have to tell you, last night was very exciting,” Mr. Trump said.

“We’re 5 and 0 in special elections, 5 and 0,” he added.