Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa

President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday night, five months into his presidency.

“History is written by the dreamers, not the doubters,” Mr. Trump told his supporters at the rally, rebuffing criticisms that his administration isn’t accomplishing its agenda quickly enough.

Mr. Trump, fighting low approval ratings and law enforcement and congressional investigations into Russian election meddling and any ties between Russians and his campaigns, is trying to find a way to message his own agenda. As he visits Iowa, just 36 percent of Americans approve of his job as president, according to a CBS News poll released Monday.

Mr. Trump made some references to the 2016 campaign in his rally speech, referring back to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment. But he said his supporters, like those in Iowa, are the best people.

The president clearly went off script a bit in his speech, saying things like he trusts rich people the most to run the economy.

“I love all people. Rich or poor. But in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person. Does that make sense?” Mr. Trump said, referring to why he hired people like Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs CEO who is now Mr. Trump’s chief economic adviser.

The Iowa event wasn’t Mr. Trump’s first campaign-style rally since takign office. He has held similar events in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Wednesday night’s rally marked Mr. Trump’s first trip west of the Mississippi River. Before the Iowa rally, he toured Kirkwood Community College to make some remarks on agriculture technology and the future of farming in America.

Hours before the Iowa rally, a front-page editorial in the Cedar Rapid Gazette asked him to cancel it. “The campaign is over. You won. Now is not the time for a rally,” the editorial said. The editorial asked Mr. Trump to instead talk to local leaders about issues Iowans care about, like cuts to crop insurance and paying for flood protection in Cedar Rapids.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday afternoon that Mr. Trump will hold a fundraiser at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., just blocks away from the White House, on Tuesday.