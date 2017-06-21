Survey aims to get thoughts on Signal Mountain schools

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) — A new survey in Signal Mountain aims to get thoughts from community members about the schools in town and their feelings of possibly splitting from the Hamilton County School District.

Wednesday night, members of the Signal Mountain School System Viability Committee presented two different survey options to the town council.

Questions concerned the quality of education and what they would like to see. Some of the feedback was to make the survey more specific. Members approved the longer survey.

“It gives us information about what areas in a new school district there is consensus if there is consensus,” Susan Speraw said.

The plan is to have the survey on the Town’s website and also see if Hamilton County Department of Education officials will help tell parents about it.