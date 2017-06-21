Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to “fair condition,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday, a week after the shooting at the congressional baseball practice that left him wounded.

“Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation,” the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.

Scalise had been upgraded to serious condition last Saturday, four days after he was shot in the hip by a gunman in Alexandria, Virginia. He had been in critical condition for several days.

On Friday, Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at the medical center, said that Scalise was at “imminent risk of death” when he arrived last Wednesday.

“When he arrived, he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death,” Sava said at a briefing on the congressman’s condition. “He will certainly be in the hospital for a considerable period of time, presumably weeks.”

Sava, however, added that “an excellent recovery is a good possibility.”

Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, is holding a blood drive for Scalise at the Capitol.

Law enforcement officials shared their findings Wednesday from their investigation into the shooting. They revealed that they found a note on the gunman, James Hodgkinson with members of Congress’s names on it.

“Items found on Hodgkinson included a piece of paper that contained the names of six Members of Congress. No context was included on this paper, however, a review of Hodgkinson’s web searches in the months prior to the shooting revealed only a cursory search of two of those Members of Congress,” they said. “A second document with a rough sketch of several streets in Washington, D.C. was found on Hodgkinson, however, it was not deemed to be of investigative significance.”