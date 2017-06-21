Sofia Coppola on telling “The Beguiled” from a female POV

| Director and writer Sofia Coppola received critical acclaim in 1999 for her debut movie “The Virgin Suicides” and won an Academy Award for her second movie, “Lost in Translation.” Her new thriller, “The Beguiled,” follows a group of women at an all-girls boarding school during the Civil War who take in an injured enemy soldier. Coppola joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the making of her new movie, what she learned from her father, Francis Coppola, and the state of female directors in Hollywood.

