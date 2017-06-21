Short Term Vacation Rentals Are A Topic Of Discussion With New City Ordinance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you use your home or property as a source of income like renting it out for a vacation rental you soon may have to go through new regulations.

That’s after the Regional Planning Agency held a public forum today talking about a proposed new ordinance.

It will require operators of short term vacation rentals to relocate to a designated district that coincides with city regulations.

Also, if a person is renting out their home like with AirBnB, you may not be able to operate if it is in certain proximity of building like schools.

“So what council’s developed is a certificate or a process where you don’t have to rezone your property, but what they have created was a receiving district that basically follows the area of Downtown Chattanooga. And as long as you have a property in that district you can basically file an application like for a building permit to have a short term vacation rental,” said John Bridger.

