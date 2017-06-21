Shooting On Stanfiel St. Puts Man In Hospital

CHATTANOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A mid-afternoon shooting in east Chattanooga has sent one person to the hospital.

No word yet on whether the incident was gang-related.

It happened on Stanfiel street and according to police, a man was shot in the chest as he stood between two homes.

He is reported to be in critical condition. Officers on the scene say they do not have a suspect at this time.

They “Were” concerned about the safety of others in that neighborhood.

“It is of great concern that there are children out here playing and enjoying their summer i ask the public and specficly in this neighborhood please call and give us the information so we can do our job and make this a better and safer neighborhood for these children to enjoy their summe,” said Sgt. Adam Emery

Police were at the scene collecting evidence for much of the afternoon.