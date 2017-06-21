Shooting On Stanfiel St. Puts Man In Hospital

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

CHATTANOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A mid-afternoon shooting in east Chattanooga has sent one person to the hospital.

No word yet on whether the incident was gang-related.

It happened on Stanfiel street and according to police, a man was shot in the chest as he stood between two homes.

He is reported to be in critical condition. Officers on the scene say they do not have a suspect at this time.

They “Were” concerned about the safety of others in that neighborhood.

“It is of great concern that there are children out here playing and enjoying their summer i ask the public and specficly in this neighborhood please call and give us the information so we can do our job and make this a better and safer neighborhood for these children to enjoy their summe,” said Sgt. Adam Emery

Police were at the scene collecting evidence for much of the afternoon.

Share:

Related Videos

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Witnesses Recount Weekend Violence in Downtown Chattanooga
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Shooting on Playhouse Lounge
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating shooting on East 3rd Street
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    It’s off of Dodson in Chattanooga. Of course it’s gang related. Something has got to be done about our gang problem. It has long been out of control!

More News»
News 12 Now