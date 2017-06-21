Seager hits 3 of Dodgers’ 5 HRs in 12-0 win over Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager watches his third home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — Corey Seager hit three homers in a game for the second time in his young career and the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep five times in a 12-0 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Cody Bellinger also had a two-run homer to help the Dodgers win their fifth straight. Bellinger leads the National League with 22 homers in 52 games, including two long balls against the Mets on Monday. The Dodgers have hit nine home runs the past two nights and 27 home runs in their last 10 games.

Seager has 12 home runs on the season. He hit a two-run homer in the first, a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth. He flied out with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Brandon McCarthy (6-3) pitched four-hit ball through six innings for Los Angeles, and Brock Stewart got his first career save with three hitless innings in his first outing of the season.

Robert Gsellman (5-5) gave up four homers and eight runs over 4 1/3 innings.