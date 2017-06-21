Radio host scolded for criticizing President Trump resigns

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Radio host Bruce Bond resigned on Monday after management told him he couldn’t criticize President Trump on-air. 

Bruce Bond/Twitter

PALMYRA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air. 

Bruce Bond told Pennlive.com he’s “very sad” he could not continue in his position with WTPA-FM. 

On Monday, the radio host promoted his last show on Twitter by saying, “Our last show on WTPA (episode 155) & the podcast is available now. Find it on Facebook or itunes. We had an unexpected guest stop by, thanks” 

Bond posted a letter from the station’s general manager on Facebook on Sunday telling him it is “not permissible” to talk disrespectfully of the president. The letter says listeners have threatened boycotts of sponsors and social media campaigns against the station. 

Bond wrote that the rules left him unable to be honest with his fans and listeners. He said he can’t “be walking on eggshells” when the subject of Trump comes up.

General Manager Tim Michaels said the station has accepted his resignation and wishes him well. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Commissioner concerned about lack of progress for Bradley County veterans home
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Truck Carrying Frozen Chicken Overturns
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFC Offense Comes to Life as They Hammer Birmingham 5-0
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now