New video from aftermath of Castile shooting shows girl's bravery

Nearly a year has passed since officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop outside St. Paul, Minnesota. Yanez was acquitted of all charges Friday. 

New video released Wednesday shows another angle of the shooting’s aftermath — and the bravery of a little girl who witnessed it, CBS News’ Mireya Villarreal reports. 

Moments after Yanez shot Castile, the 4-year-old girl climbed out of the back seat of the car in which Castile was shot. Castile’s girlfriend and the girl’s mother, Diamond Reynolds, was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Other officers responding to the scene placed the girl and Reynolds, in handcuffs, in the back seat of a squad car, and a camera captured what happened next.

Reynolds was clearly upset about the shooting, and after she let out a scream, her daughter reached out, saying, “It’s OK, I’m right here with you.”

Diamond Reynolds’ 4-year-old daughter can be seen comforting her mother in the back of a police car.

Later, Reynolds shouted an expletive, and the girl said, “Mom, please stop cussing and screaming ’cause I don’t want you to get shooted.”

“OK, give me a kiss,” Reynolds said.

“I can keep you safe,” the girl said.

“It’s OK, I got it, OK? I can’t believe they just did that,” Reynolds said.

a24-villarreal-castile-transfer3.jpg

Diamond Reynolds’ daughter hugs her after the Philando Castile shooting.

As the young girl comforts her mother, the video shows the pair praying, unaware Castile has died.

“Dear Lord, please let him be OK,” Reynolds said.

“And please tell God to get here right now,” the girl said.

Police eventually took the handcuffs off of Reynolds so she could rock and comfort her daughter.

But they were left in the back seat of the patrol car for 45 minutes until an officer drove them to a nearby police station for questioning.

The July 6, 2016, shooting made national headlines. Reynolds had streamed the immediate aftermath on Facebook, and dashcam footage from the police department was released on Tuesday

Yanez said he fired because he feared for his life. Castile was legally carrying a gun and told Yanez about it.  

