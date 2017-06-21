Michigan airport evacuated after police officer critically injured

A plane taxis in to Bishop International Airport on Jan. 21, 2016, in Flint, Michigan.

Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Last Updated Jun 21, 2017 11:04 AM EDT

A police officer was critically injured Wednesday morning in an incident at the international airport in Flint, Michigan, authorities said.

“Please keep the officer in your prayers,” the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

The police said the FBI was the lead agency investigating the incident.

Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that the airport was evacuated. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

The state police said that the airport was closed.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

0 Comments for this article
