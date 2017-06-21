Mexico recovers to beat NZ 2-1 in fiery Confed Cup game



AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Mexico asserted its superiority in the second half against New Zealand to avoid a Confederations Cup embarrassment on Wednesday, coming from behind to win a fiery Group A encounter 2-1 that ended in a brawl.

The on-pitch fracas involved so many players that the referee had to go to touchline to assess the skirmishes on a screen, rather than just relying on video replay assistants.

“It was intense, it was competitive,” New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson said after the game that was settled by Oribe Peralta’s 72nd-minute strike for Mexico.

“If I was a big team in world football and we were taken right to the edge by a smaller team like New Zealand there’s a certain amount of discomfort there and big pressure. So I would imagine that’s part of (the incident).”

Three players were eventually booked for their involvement in the second flashpoint of the game in the south Russian resort city of Sochi where Mexico made eight changes from the side that drew with Portugal.

Tensions first erupted in the Fisht Stadium in the first half when Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio swore at the New Zealand coaching staff. The spark was Chris Wood striking at goal while Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo was down injured after his left shoulder was hurt in an off-the-ball tangle with the striker.

“I apologize, my words were wrong,” Osorio said through a translator. “Our players and myself were shouting to stop the game but there was no reaction on the side.

“The game was really rough and violent. That’s unacceptable and why I lost my temper. I felt very offended and I had some insults in my direction in Spanish. It’s true that the camera shows some things I said but (New Zealand’s) assistant coach is responsible for what happened.”

After Salcedo was carried off on a stretcher, Wood went on to put New Zealand into a surprise lead in the 42nd minute. New Zealand’s hopes of a first-ever victory in its fourth appearance at the World Cup warm-up tournament were thwarted nine minutes into the second half. Javier Aquino and Marco Fabian combined to set up Raul Jimenez to strike on the turn into the top corner.

Oribe Peralta completed Mexico’s comeback in the 72nd minute, meeting Javier Quino’s cutback and sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. It eliminated the Oceania champions with one game to spare.

“We took them to the very limit,” Hudson said, “and at times they couldn’t handle that.”