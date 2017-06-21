Man, son drown at Georgia waterfall

CLEVELAND, Ga. (AP) – A 38-year-old man and his 6-year-old son have drowned at a popular North Georgia swimming spot.

Lt. Chris Pfrogner of the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday. He says police and firefighters were called to Dicks Creek Falls in the Chattahoochee National Forest just before 2 p.m.

Authorities identified the victims as Joshua Kistler and his son, Jaxon Kistler, both of Dahlonega

Pfrogner tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the pair went off the rocks and into the water and had trouble staying above the water. He says the river in the area is fairly small and shallow, but it can be deceiving to swimmers because of the current and undertows.

Pfrogner says no foul play is suspected and described the incident as “just a terrible accident.”

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

