Man Accused In Fatal Truck Crash Faces Judge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man accused in a deadly truck crash faced a Hamilton County judge this morning.

Benjamin Brewer is the Kentucky truck driver believed to have been involved in the 2015 crash on I-75 that killed 6 people.

Brewer’s trial was postponed on Friday, and now has been tentatively been set for September 25th.

A new jury will be selected and sequestered in Chattanooga to hear the case.

“The situation with picking the jury out of county gets to be difficult so I will start talking to Nashville… Davidson county they have been very helpful I think they will work with us,” stated Judge Don Poole.

Both sides will meet on June 27th to confirm if the September trial date works.