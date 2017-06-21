Jeh Johnson testifies on Russian interference in 2016 election — live updates

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is set to testify in public before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m. about Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Johnson led the Department of Homeland Security amid Russian cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, as well as attacks against state election databases last year. He advised states on how to protect themselves ahead of the election on Nov. 8.

During the last open hearing held by the House Intelligence panel, former CIA Director John Brennan told lawmakers that Russia may have successfully tried to recruit U.S. persons to influence the election. Brennan also said he was aware of intelligence and information that revealed contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign. He couldn’t say, however, whether or not the activities amounted to collusion.

Live Updates: