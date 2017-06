June 21, 2017, 7:32 PM | Iraqi commanders have been warning for weeks that ISIS would blow up the al-Nuri mosque rather than see it return to Iraqi forces; It was where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the creation of the so-called Islamic State in 2014. ISIS claimed it was hit by a U.S. airstrike, which the U.S. military denied. Charlie D’Agata reports.

