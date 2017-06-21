Interview with Superintendent- Elect Johnson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The superintendent-elect of Hamilton county schools was at this morning’s County commission meeting.

Dr. Bryan Johnson heard the discussion on how much funding the schools will get next year—compared to what the school board says is needed.

Johnson kept his focus on long range goals for the district, as he spoke with our Ashley Henderson.

“We’re going to have one focus. Uh, and that focus is going to be on, student achievement. It’s going to be making sure that every student, uh, receives the exposures and opportunities, uh that are going to prepare them to be successful in the twenty-first century. Uh, and that’s it. And so, uh that will be the singular focus that I’ll come in here with, uh, and then all those other things that we have to address we’ll work through,” stated Johnson.

The school board will now negotiate a contract with Johnson.