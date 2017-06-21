Han Solo directors depart Star Wars film mid-production

The Millennium Falcon is in need of a new captain.

The next standalone “Star Wars” anthology film — and as-of-yet untitled origin story about a young Han Solo — finds itself without a director after Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the project four months into production, Lucasfilm announced late Tuesday.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways,” Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

Production on the film began in February, with Alden Ehrenreich stepping in for Harrison Ford as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, plus a cast that includes “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

According to a report from Variety, tensions began almost immediately between Kennedy and the directing duo, whose previous films include “the LEGO movie” and “21 Jump Street.” Lord and Miller were reportedly “stunned” by the tight control Kennedy and Lucasfilm exerted over the production, the studio’s second standalone film after last year’s “Rogue One: a Star Wars Story.”

“It was a culture clash from day one. She didn’t even like the way they folded their socks,” Variety’s source said. “Kathy, her team and [co-writer] Larry Kasdan have been doing it their way for a very long time. They know how the cheese is made and that’s how they want it made. It became a very polarizing set.”

Lord and Miller released their own statement regarding their departure, citing creative differences.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” the directors’ statement read. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true.”

A new director is expected to be announced shortly, with rumors circulating that Ron Howard may step in to shepherd the project to completion. The film is still slated for release in May 2018.