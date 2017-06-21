FBI holds briefing on Flint stabbing — live updates

The FBI is investigating a stabbing at the international airport in Flint, Michigan, as a possible act of terrorism, CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid reports.
A government source told CBS News that an airport police officer was stabbed in the back and neck in the public part of the main terminal at Bishop International Airport Wednesday morning. A suspect was in custody, the source said.
The FBI was expected to brief reporters at the airport about the stabbing.
