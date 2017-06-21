FBI holds briefing on Flint stabbing — live updates

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The FBI is investigating a stabbing at the international airport in Flint, Michigan, as a possible act of terrorism, CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid reports.

A government source told CBS News that an airport police officer was stabbed in the back and neck in the public part of the main terminal at Bishop International Airport Wednesday morning. A suspect was in custody, the source said.

The FBI was expected to brief reporters at the airport about the stabbing.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Commissioner concerned about lack of progress for Bradley County veterans home
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Truck Carrying Frozen Chicken Overturns
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFC Offense Comes to Life as They Hammer Birmingham 5-0
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now