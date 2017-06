June 21, 2017, 7:36 AM | A disturbing dashcam video was released Tuesday showing the moment police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot a Minnesota man, Philando Castile. Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter. The shooting gained nationwide attention after the victim’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook. Mireya Villarreal reports.

