June 21, 2017, 7:18 AM | Security forces in Brussels are on alert Wednesday after police stopped a suspect from carrying out a major terror attack at the city’s central train station Tuesday night. A suitcase packed with nails and gas canisters exploded twice, but failed to fully detonate. The 36-year-old attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” before officers shot and killed him.

