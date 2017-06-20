Woman and her dog survive vicious bee attack in Calif.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A 70-year-old woman and her dog are recovering from a bee attack that occurred in a park in Southern California.

CBS Los Angeles reports firefighters responded shortly after 9 a.m. Sautrday to Harriett Wieder Regional Park in Huntington Beach for report of a bee attack. Upon their arrival, authorities encountered a woman who was being stung by a large swarm of bees. Some of the insects were tangled in her hair.

“It was the most aggressive bee attack that I’ve been involved in,” Capt. Bob Culhane of the Huntington Beach Fire Department said.

Firefighters were also stung by bees while they helped the woman.

“As soon as we all stepped out, the bees were all over us,” engineer Mike Farr said. “They just wouldn’t stop coming at you. I’m at the pump panel about 40 feet away and watching the whole thing, and I’m getting railed by bees in the head.”

Firefighters say they hosed the victim with foam to suppress the bees temporarily and restrict their fight. They managed to get the victim to an ambulance while she still had more than 100 bees on her.

The victim told CBS Los Angeles that doctors had to pull bees out of her ears and nose. She and her dog are expected to survive their injuries.