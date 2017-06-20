Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, June 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Ends Today, Summer Arrives Tonight, & Unsettled Conditions By Thursday.

A few clouds and some morning fog, but otherwise pleasant.  It will less humid and milder with lows 65-70.

At least some sunshine and nice weather for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80’s,  but it will be less humid and very pleasant on the mountains.  Some more clouds will move back in Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Sort of a “transition day”. Clouds will increase  and we may see a late shower, with highs in the mid 80’s.  Tropical moisture will continue to march in for Thursday with areas of showers and thundershowers moving in form the South.

More scattered showers and storms expected for Friday and Saturday with lots of clouds and highs staying in the low 80’s and well below average for the next several days. We could see that lingering in to Monday as well.

It may take the beginning of next week before we try to dry out again, and no 90 degree days are in sight for the next week and a half!

 

 

 

 

 

 

