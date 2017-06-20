U.S.-led forces kill top ISIS cleric

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A member loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria waves a flag in Raqqa, Syria, June 29, 2014.

Reuters

U.S.-led coalition forces killed Turki al-Bin’ali, a top cleric of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), in an airstrike last month, the coalition said Tuesday.

The coalition said in a statement that the cleric and self-proclaimed “Grand Mufti” was killed in an airstrike on May 31 in Mayadeen, Syria.

Al-Bin’ali played a prolific role in recruiting terrorist fighters and inciting terror attacks around the world, U.S. officials said. He has acted as the chief cleric of ISIS since 2014 and was a close confidant to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the statement said.

“His recruiting efforts for the terror group also included multiple recorded lectures attempting to justify and encouraging the slaughter of innocents,” the statement said.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Double Homicide investigation over bodies found at cemetery
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Former King’s Lodge Renovated Into Apartments
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigate East Lake Courts shooting
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now