Turbulence injures multiple passengers on flight: officials

HOUSTON, Texas — At least ten people experienced turbulence-related injuries during a United Airlines flight on Tuesday, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in Houston reports.

The plane was traveling from Panama City, Panama to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

In a statement to CBS News, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the flight hit severe turbulence. “United Flight 1031, a Boeing 737, reported encountering severe turbulence in Mexican airspace, about 80 miles east of Cancun. The aircraft landed safely at George Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport just after 2:30 p.m,” the statement said.

United said in a statement to CBS News that nine customers and crew member were transferred to area hospitals for treatment. Paramedics met the aircraft on the runway for immediate treatment, United said.

#BREAKING 10-15 people injured on @united flight 1031, inbound to IAH from Panama City due to turbulence pic.twitter.com/olGvIkv37y — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 20, 2017

Emergency crews arrived to the scene when the flight landed Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, 44 passengers and crew members suffered turbulence-related injuries that were sufficient enough to require reporting to the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration. That figure marked a spike since the previous year, when 21 people were injured, but also a significant drop from 2009, when 107 crew members and passengers were injured during turbulence, the FAA reported.