Truck Carrying Frozen Chicken Overturns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One man was sent to the hospital after a truck, carrying a load of frozen chicken, overturned.

All lanes on I-59 northbound got shut down at around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Omar Asaad was driving right behind the truck when he noticed it started to swerve out of control; he pulled over.

Asaad believes that driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

“After the wiggle he just flipped from the front of my truck and kept sliding on the road until he stopped right here,” said Omar Assad.

The Georgia State Patrol says the driver is being treated at Erlanger Medical Center.

His injuries are unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.