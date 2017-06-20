Tropical storm warning expanded along Gulf Coast

MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical storm warning has now been extended further westward for a disturbance in the central Gulf. It now covers an area from High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Pearl River between Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the biggest threat from the disturbance is the likely heavy rainfall over wide areas of the northern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.

CBS Miami reports the storm will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy before it makes landfall.

Forecasters say the Alabama and Mississippi coasts could be inundated with as much as 15 inches of rain from the tropical storm. The heaviest rains are expected in an area that includes the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and the cities of Pascagoula and Biloxi in Mississippi.

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through the area.

The NWS says disturbance No. 3 is centered about 265 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana – or about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. It’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the storm is moving toward the northwest at 10 mph.

The tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area in the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for part of the Louisiana coast for Potential Tropical Cyclone Three – see https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/dPsEx25RVl — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2017

A tropical storm watch is also in effect on the upper Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass.