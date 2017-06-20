Top Local Law Enforcement officers apply to be Chattanooga’s Next Police Chief

Back in April Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher announced his plans to retire in July.

“I made the decision to retire after a great deal of introspect.”

That announcement started the search for his successor… Mayor Berke appointed a selection committee that will review all applications, and narrow the field, to 3 applicants. The mayor will then make his final decision.

In a survey conducted by the Citizens safety coalition, voters said they wanted the new chief to reduce violent crimes like assaults. But the person who gets the job will also inherit the 3 year old Violence Reduction Initiative. The VRI has targeted local gangs.

At the application deadline at 11:30 Tuesday morning, 49 candidates thought they were up to the task. Including current members of the Chattanooga police department.

They are assistant chiefs Edwin McPherson

David Roddy and Danna Vaughn

also applying are Captain Jerri Sutton and Lt. Glenn Scruggs

Also on the list is former Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol. Who back in May was fired by Red Bank City Manager Randall Smith for “personnel issues”.

There are 16 days left before Chief Fletcher’s contract with the city expires …

The Full List of applicants is below:

