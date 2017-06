June 20, 2017, 6:07 AM | In his first one-on-one interview since being elected, South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks with “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell about the recent death of Otto Warmbier, the American student who was detained by North Korea in January 2016 and released last week in a coma.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.