Sen. Bob Corker hasn’t seen Republican health care bill either

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Democrats continue to complain that Republicans are hammering out details of their health care reforms behind closed doors.

Tuesday morning, Sen. Bob Corker admitted he hasn’t seen the bill himself.

The Tennessee Senator appeared on the Morning Joe show on MSNBC.

He expects to first see it on Thursday, and that party leaders will make the bill public then.

“I have a sense of where this is going and I understand the rubs that exist.”

Senators will have about a week to digest it before they vote.

“We will work around the clock to understand it.. and I don’t want to pre-judge.”

But he admitted in the interview this isn’t his preference.

“I would have liked for this to be a more open process and have committee hearings, but that’s not what we’re doing.”