Secretary of Education hires former Hamilton County Superintendent candidate

WASHINGTON—On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced her intent to appoint one of the five finalists for the Hamilton County Superintendent position as the Chief Operating Officer of Federal Student Aid.

Dr. A. Wayne Johnson announced his decision to drop out of consideration the day Hamilton County School Board members voted on who would be the next Superintendent. DeVos says Dr. Johnson is a highly regarded leader with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds a Ph.D. in higher education leadership.

“Wayne is the right person to modernize FSA for the 21st Century,” said Secretary DeVos. “He actually wrote the book on student loan debt and will bring a unique combination of CEO-level operating skills and an in-depth understanding of the needs and issues associated with student loan borrowers and their families. He will be a tremendous asset to the Department as we move forward with a focus on how best to serve students and protect taxpayers.”

Dr. Johnson’s research focus is in the area of student loan indebtedness decision-making and other issues related to student loans. Secretary DeVos says Dr. Johnson will be able to simplify and modernize the federal student aid process, treat students as valued customers who are afforded the protections and respect they deserve and ensure Federal tax dollars are spent wisely.

“I have a profound appreciation for and recognition of the critical role FSA plays in advancing educational attainment by students in our nation’s institutions of higher education,” said Dr. Johnson. “It is with a deep and sincere commitment to the millions of current and future Federal Student Aid clients that I look forward to accepting responsibility and accountability for the policies, actions and practices of FSA.”

Dr. Johnson was the only top five finalist who came from a business background and not an educational one. Some school board members had said they liked him because they felt the District needed a change agent.