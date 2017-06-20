Sale sharp, Red Sox move into 1st with 8-3 romp over Royals

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Sale shut down the Kansas City Royals while pitching into the ninth inning, and a rag-tag bunch of Boston Red Sox filling in for injured starters pounded their way to an 8-3 victory Tuesday night that moved them into first place in the AL East.

Sale (9-3) gave up a homer to Mike Moustakas in the second and a two-run shot to Jorge Bonifacio in the ninth before departing two outs shy of his second consecutive complete game. He allowed four hits and fanned 10, pushing his major league-leading strikeout total to 146 this season.

More importantly, he got a win after going the distance in a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia last week.

Xander Bogaerts and Sandy Leon each drove in a pair of runs for Boston, which got plenty of production from a lineup missing Pablo Sandoval, Dustin Pedroia and Mitch Moreland to various injuries.

Share:

Related Videos

10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Commissioner concerned about lack of progress for Bradley County veterans home
Read More»
20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Truck Carrying Frozen Chicken Overturns
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emergency Services Employee Faces Charges After Fatal Wreck
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now