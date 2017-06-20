S. Korean leader: North bears “heavy responsibility” for Warmbier's death

SEOUL, South Korea — In his first one-on-one interview since being elected, South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks with “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell about the recent death of Otto Warmbier, the American student who was detained by North Korea in January 2016 and released last week in a coma.

Norah O’Donnell: Sen. John McCain has said that Otto Warmbier was murdered by the Kim Jong Un regime. Do you believe the North Koreans should be held responsible for his death?

President Moon: Yes… This had happened while Mr. Warmbier was in the detention of North Korean authorities. … We cannot know for sure that North Korea killed Mr. Warmbier. But I believe it is quite clear that they have a heavy responsibility in the process that led to Mr. Warmbier’s death.

