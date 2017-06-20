Rock and Roll Hall of Fame expanding to Japan

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

20 Photos

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as seen on April 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Duane Prokop/Getty Images

NEW YORK — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to expand — into the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Cleveland-based museum has announced plans to create a permanent presence in Tokyo. A short-term exhibit will open in September.

“Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion,” Hall of Fame president and CEO Greg Harris said

The hall opened its doors on the shores of Lake Erie in 1995 and estimates it has welcomed more than 10 million visitors. The museum houses everything from a Kurt Cobain guitar to gloves worn by Iggy Pop.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

55 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Former King’s Lodge Renovated Into Apartments
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigate East Lake Courts shooting
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
“Juneteenth” Event Hosted in the Scenic City
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now