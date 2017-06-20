Poll: Obama, George W. Bush are popular post-presidency

A majority of Americans view both former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush favorably, according to a Gallup survey released Tuesday.

The poll found that 63 percent view Obama favorably and 59 percent view Bush in the same way, with Bush’s favorability rating rising 7 percentage points over the last year. Just a few months after he left office in 2009, only 35 percent of the public viewed Bush favorably.

Obama’s current rating mirrors the rating Gallup measured for him during the last leg of his presidency — from November of last year through this past January. The poll found that Obama is viewed favorably among all major demographic groups — whites, nonwhites, men, women people of all ages.

This comes as President Trump’s approval rating takes a dip. A CBS News poll released Tuesday finds that 36 percent of the public approve of his job, down from 41 percent in late April.

The poll surveyed 1,009 adults between June 7 and 11 with a 4 percentage point margin of error.