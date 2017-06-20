Marion County charges son with shooting mom

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County deputies have charged an 18 year old with shooting his mother over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Bennett Lake Road just before midnight on Friday.

A caller told dispatchers he heard several gunshots plus a woman screaming.

Deputies found Carolyn Sue Henry with a severe head wound.

She remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Deputies interviewed her son, Paul Nunley III.

They say he confessed to shooting his mother.

They also found an AR-15 rifle, spent shells and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Deputies say Nunley apparently shot her when she tried to leave the residence after a domestic altercation.