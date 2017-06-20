Marion County charges son with shooting mom

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County deputies have charged an 18 year old with shooting his mother over the weekend.
The shooting happened on Bennett Lake Road just before midnight on Friday.
A caller told dispatchers he heard several gunshots plus a woman screaming.
Deputies found Carolyn Sue Henry with a severe head wound.
She remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
Deputies interviewed her son, Paul Nunley III.
They say he confessed to shooting his mother.
They also found an AR-15 rifle, spent shells and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.
Deputies say Nunley apparently shot her when she tried to leave the residence after a domestic altercation.