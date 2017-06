June 20, 2017, 8:41 AM | Country music trio Lady Antebellum has had a lot of success over their 11 years together, with over 18 million albums sold worldwide and nine No. 1 hits. After announcing they’d be taking a break to focus on solo projects back in 2015, the band is now back with a new album called “Heart Break.” Gayle King reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.