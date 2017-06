June 20, 2017, 7:35 AM | A judge will decide whether to release the names of jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. In a motion filed on Monday, the prosecution argues revealing their identities could make selecting “a fair and impartial jury” more difficult in Cosby’s retrial. The defense agrees. Under Pennsylvania law, the public has the right to know their names. Jericka Duncan reports.

