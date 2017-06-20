Double Homicide investigation over bodies found at cemetery

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating what they are calling a possible double homicide in the Shepherd community.

Former city councilman Manny Rico says he spotted two bodies near a plot at the Highland Memorial Gardens, when he was inspecting tombstones for his business.

Police say the victims are adults, but they have not identified them yet.

They are not commenting on how they died.

Officials have called in the police academy class to held them comb the entire cemetery for evidence.