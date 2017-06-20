Deadly dust storm pile-up on New Mexico highway

WILLCOX, Ariz. — Authorities closed a massive stretch of Interstate 10 in southeast Arizona on Monday due to a deadly vehicle pile-up caused at least in part by a dust storm blowing through the area.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said I-10 was closed for about 60 miles, with eastbound traffic stopped just east of Willcox.

Westbound traffic was stopped at Lordsburg, New Mexico.

I-10 remains closed btwn Willcox and Lordsburg, NM because of a crash/dust in New Mexico. No estimated time to reopen. Try US 191 and US 70. pic.twitter.com/2A2LndfwZR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2017

The New Mexico State Police said in a statement that officers were investigating a twenty-five vehicle pile-up on I-10 at mile marker 11 westbound. The chain-reaction crash was attributed to the dust storm, which saw high winds kick up enough dust to severely limit visibility.

The police said that, based on initial information, there were about 18 commercial vehicles and seven passengers vehicles involved in the crash, resulting in “multiple fatalities, and injuries.”

The toll was not immediately clear, but CBS affiliate Tucson News Now reported that “several” people were killed in the crash near the Arizona – New Mexico border.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said traffic in both directions would need to take a 105-mile detour to avoid the significant highway closure.