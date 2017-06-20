Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting

Irish actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who has won three Academy Awards over the course of his career, is leaving the acting world behind, his publicist announced Tuesday.

Day-Lewis won Oscars for his leading roles in “My Left Foot,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Lincoln.”

He still has one upcoming film left to be released, “Phantom Thread,” which reunites him with “There Will Be Blood” director Paul Thomas Anderson. That film will be released Dec. 25 in the U.S.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” his publicist, Leslee Dart, confirmed in a statement. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

The 60-year-old Day-Lewis got his start in film at age 14 with a small uncredited role in John Schlesinger’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday.” An eccentric and reclusive presence in Hollywood, Day-Lewis has been known for taking long absences from film work, engrossing himself instead in activities like cobbling.