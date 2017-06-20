CFC Offense Comes to Life as They Hammer Birmingham 5-0

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The CFC allowed free admission on Tuesday night at Finley Stadium, and soccer fans saw the home team blast Birmingham 5-0 in the completion of their suspended game from May 20th.

In front of 5,700 fans, the two teams resumed play in the 26th minute with the CFC already up 1-0.

In the 30th minute, Chattanooga made it 2-0 on a header from Felipe Antonio.

Before the half ended, Jose Zeca Ferraz got behind the defense and controlled the ball, where he punched a left-footed shot into the net to make it

3-0 at the break.

Chattanooga continued the onslaught in the second half with goals from Juan Hernandez and Danny Whitehall to produce the final 5-0 tally.

The CFC improved to 3-0-4 with the victory.

Said assistant coach Jimmy Weekley:”Well starting the game with a 1-0 lead. We felt like the last game we kind of had our foot on their throat, and we wanted to come up with that same intensity and try to put one away early.”

Added Ferraz:”We need to get a comfortable win in front of our fans who had a good turn out today. So yeah like I said, it was unbelievable work from the boys.”