Cellphone, internet outages reported across U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. — If you’re having trouble making calls or connecting to the internet on your cellphone, you’re not alone.

CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV reports several major cellphone providers — including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile — were having service issues on Monday.

The website downdetector.com, which compiles users’ reports of outages, posted maps highlighting a number of different areas with problems:

Spectrum customers were also having difficulty Monday, CBS affiliate WNCN-TV in North Carolina reports. Officials from the company said a backbone fiber line was cut in the city of Wilmington and more than a dozen crews worked to repair the line.

The station also reports that Sprint customers were also affected which officials attributed to an issue with a local exchange provider.

A Verizon spokesperson issued a statement to WNCN explaining that a connectivity issue caused service interruption for some customers in the cities of Wilmington, Jacksonville and New Bern in North Carolina.

“Our engineers worked with our vendor partner to resolve the issue and service was restored by approximately 3:30 pm Eastern this afternoon,” Verizon said in a statement.