Bruno Mars heads Music Midtown 2017 lineup

Bruno Mars will top the bill for Atlanta’s largest music festival, Music Midtown, which returns to Piedmont Park in September.

The Grammy-winning artist will join Mumford & Sons, Blink-182 and Future along with nearly three dozen other local, national and international acts for the two-day festival.

Other acts set to perform include Young the Giant, HAIM, Two Door Cinema Club, Weezer, Wiz Khalifa, Tove Lo, Collective Soul, the Naked and Famous and the Strumbellas.

Nearly 130,000 people attended the 2016 Music Midtown, which brought in an estimated $8.6 million in ticket sales.

Music Midtown 2017 will take place Sept. 16 and 17 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 .m., with two-day general admission tickets starting at $135.