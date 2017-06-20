Belgian media report explosion-like noises heard at Brussels train station

BRUSSELS — Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station. A main square has been evacuated.
Belgian police report that an incident occurred at Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, the Reuters news agency reports.
Media in Belgium say police “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Officials said that the station is under control.
This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.
