Belgian media report explosion-like noises heard at Brussels train station

BRUSSELS — Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station. A main square has been evacuated.

Belgian police report that an incident occurred at Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, the Reuters news agency reports. 

Media in Belgium say police “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Officials said that the station is under control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.

